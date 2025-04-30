Orlando Magic eliminated from Playoffs

The Orlando Magic traveled to Boston to take on the Celtics in Game 5 of a best-of-7 game series in the NBA playoffs, a must win game. Actually, it was a must win situation for 3 games in a row, not easy to do against a very good Celtics team.

Well, we looked good! Magic dominated the 1st quarter! At halftime, the Magic were up by 2.

Unfortunately, whatever was said in the Celtics locker room at halftime worked. The Magic were outscored 36-13 in the 3rd quarter and Boston never looked back.

The Magic lost 120-89 last night and were eliminated from the playoffs 4 games to 1.

So, bring on the off-season, maybe some trades and new player signings and let’s look forward to a healthy team going into next season with a deeper run in the playoffs.

Go Magic!