Officials move one step closer to bringing the Jacksonville Jaguars to Orlando in 2027

The plan includes replacing the upper deck with 18,000 seats and connecting all levels with a 360-degree concourse.

As a big fan of watching live sports, this is pretty exciting for fans here in “The City Beautiful.” Yesterday, Orange County leaders approved $10 million in tourist funds to help bring the Jacksonville Jaguars to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium for the 2027 season. Why in 2027?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning major renovations to their home stadium that will require them to relocate for the entire 2027 season. Those renovations will cost more than $1 billion and while they take place, the Jags are considering temporarily moving the team to Orlando or Gainesville.

What does that mean for Orlando if the Jags come here? Lots of money locally, that’s what it means! Every game held here in Orlando is expected to bring somewhere between $25-30 million per game in overall economic impact.

As of now. $400 million in renovations are already underway at Camping World. Those renovations are expected to be done by Summer 2027, just in time for a possible temporary relocation of the Jags to Orlando.

According to FOX 35, Jaguars team officials said, The Jaguars are monitoring the process taking place in Orlando. Once we receive all final proposals, we will submit our recommendation on the 2027 location to the NFL.”