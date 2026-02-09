Obie, Chloe, & Slater Share Their Favorite Super Bowl Commericals

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

There were so many GREAT Super Bowl commericals on last night - we cried, shared happy tears, and laughed a whole lot!

Sharing a few of our favorites from the night:

T-Mobile The Backstreet Boys: It was great to see all the boys back together again as someone who moved out to Orlando to audtion to be apart of a boy band back in ‘99! -Obie

Budweiser: Grab the tissues...this commerical was just the sweetest! It tells a simple story of a Clydesdale foal and baby bald eagle who meet, bond in a special way, and grow up together! The horse helps the bald eagle through challeges, and as time passes they both grow up...you’ll have to watch the rest to see what happens next! -Chloe

Dunkin’ Donuts: WICKED AWESOME BROTHA (As he says in a Bean Town Boston Accent) Ben Affleck puts a ’90s sitcom twist to “Good Will Hunting” for Dunkin’. Jason Alexander, Matt LeBlanc, Jaleel White, Jasmine Guy, and Alfonso Ribeiro bring back their iconic characters. It also stars Jennifer Aniston, Tom Brady, and Ted Danson. (I’d like to know the budget for this one.) -Slater