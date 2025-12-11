Obie, Chloe, & Slater Share Their Favorite Christmas Movies

It’s that time of year where we are enjoying all the classic Chrsitmas movies - from Elf, The Polar Express, The Grinch, to Home Alone - we could go on, and on!

Sharing a few of our favorites:

Obie - Christmas Vacation

The emotional roller coaster that we see Clark Griswold go through is something alot of us can relate to when it comes to disappointment, but thank God there is always a blessing on the other side!

Chloe - The Polar Express

The magic of The Polar Express was such a huge part of my childhood and always made me believe in the wonder of Christmas. It’s a movie I look forward to watching every year, keeping a piece of my childhood alive!

Slater - Christmas Shoes (2002)

The song is heartbreakingly uplifting. A story based on the emotional Christmas ditty with the same name (Newsong-Christmas Shoes). Reminds us how important a proper pair of supportive footwear can show the holiday seasons love all within 90 minutes & provides a monumental melting moment when a son shops for his dying Mother at a flea market.