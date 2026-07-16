Now Loading: Nate Smith 2.0

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 17: Nate Smith performs at the Ryman Auditorium on June 17, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In case you haven’t seen Nate Smith lately, he looks amazing!

Nate said he’s down 70 lbs and went from being out of breath from just tying his shoes to dropping two shirt sizes, from a XXL to L now!

So, how’d he do it? After a serious respiratory infection, Nate cut back on his alcohol and calorie intake. He started out at 275 lbs and hopes to reach his goal weight of 185.

He told People, ”I’d eat an entire pizza or a dozen cookies and wonder, why am I heave?" He said it’s Math, it’s all about the calories.

Keep up the good work brother, you look great! Nate added, “I’m an everyday dude trying to lose weight. If I can do it, you can, too.”

Nate has a cool montage of his weight loss and the story “People” did on him on his TikTok, which you can see HERE.

Nate has new music on the way that drops Friday, July 17th called “Find Me In A Bar." Here’s a little sneak peak...