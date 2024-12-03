The nominees are out for the 10 "New Faces of Country Music"

Chances are, your turn on your radio right now and you’re going to hear one of these artists. While they might be new to some, they’ve already been making an impact in country music for you and me.

The “New Faces of Country Music” are part of the annual Country Radio Seminar conference, where people in radio and other industry leaders and insiders get to vote on who their favorite new artists are.

Each year, 10 people get nominated, and five will be named the “New Faces of Country Music” for 2025. While we won’t know the winners for a while, we do know who the 10 nominees are:

Zach Top

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Warren Zeiders

Drew Baldridge

Chayce Beckham

Dylan Marlowe

Brian Martin

Chase Matthew

Tucker Wetmore