New trailer for Nicole Kidman's upcoming erotic thriller 'Babygirl' released

A new trailer for the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman, has been released.

The Halina Reijn-directed film, which arrives in theaters Dec. 25, centers on the scandalous relationship between a high-flying CEO named Romy, played by Kidman, and her much younger intern, Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson, according to a brief synopsis.

After introducing Romy as a powerful executive, the trailer hints at the first signs of the pair's flirtatious relationship in a Q&A between the two. "Your behavior is unacceptable," says Romy before their relationship turns physical.

"If we're going to do this, we're gonna need to set some rules that you and I both agree on," Samuel says, setting the framework for the relationship. "Starting with, I tell you what to do, and you do it."

The trailer ratchets up as the pair develop an intimate relationship. "I think I have power over you, 'cause I can make one call and you lose everything," Samuel says in a voice-over before he is seen appearing in Romy's home with her children.

The film will also star Antonio Banderas, who plays Jacob, Romy's husband. Sophie Wilde also stars in the project playing the role of Esme, Romy's assistant.

Kidman touched on the major themes of the film at the Venice Film Festival in August, where she won the award for best actress for her role in the film.

"Yes, it's about sex. It's about desire, it's about your inner thoughts, it's about secrets, it's about marriage, it's about truth, power, consent," said Kidman.

Babygirl hits theaters Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.