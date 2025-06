Where are all of our Costco fans?! A new Costco location is set to open at the Seminole Towne Center in Sanford - the mall closed earlier this year with only a few tenants remaining so this is HUGE news!

The plans include demolishing the old Macy’s building on the south end of the mall and is set to make way for the new Costco.

The plan is for the Costco to open in 2026!