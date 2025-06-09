New Russell Dickerson Album

Droppin August 22

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: Russell Dickerson performs at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place on March 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
By Brody

Feel like this is going to be the best one yet!

Here is everything we know

Dickerson co-wrote 10 of the 12 tracks

In addition to “Happen To Me” there is a song called “Dust” which is a spin on David Lee Murphy’s “Dust on the Bottle.”

Russell said “Growing up in a small town, I had this idea ‘I’m going to make it out of here. I’m going to make it big. Everybody is going to know my name,’” Dickerson said in a release. “But then you have a family and it’s like, ‘Actually, all I want to do is be famous at home.’ The further down this road I get, the more I realize the only thing that matters is my family.”

Brody

Brody

Born and raised in San Antonio! Judson High School and UTSA Grad!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!