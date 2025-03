You may be catching a flight this spring break or summer with the family and as you walk into MCO to check those bags you may notice some changes coming! Orlando International Airport is adding new restaurants and one of those being a local favorite and a hot spot for brunch - Maxine’s On Shine. Plus, 4 River’s Barbecue and Kelly’s Ice Cream!

Right now the project is in the design phases with plans to open in 2027. We can’t wait!