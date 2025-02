New Lilo & Stitch Movie Is Coming In 2025

Daveigh Chase, the voice of Lilo, at the premiere and after-party for "Lilo & Stitch" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca. Sunday, June 16, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

We LOVE Lilo & Stitch - it was a 2002 classic and we’re so excited about the new movie that’s on the way!

It’s hitting theatres May 23rd, 2025 (Memorial Day weekend) - check out the trailer below.