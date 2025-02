NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 01: Capitol Records Nashville's Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the Big Machine Label Group Luncheon at the 2024 Country Radio Seminar at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

New music tonight! Dyer’s has had a couple new songs lately. His version of “American Girl” and also the feature with Justin Moore called “Time’s Ticking.” Tonight he is coming out with “She Hates Me” and it is reminiscent of the Puddle of Mud song from 2001!