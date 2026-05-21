NASCAR champion Kyle Busch passes away after sudden illness

Kyle Busch
By Jay Edwards

2X NASCAR champion, Kyle Busch, has passed away suddenly at the age of only 41-years old.

In a statement from NASCAR, the reason of the sudden passing us unknown. However, he was hospitalized recently for an illness.

It had just been announced that he would miss the Coca-Cola 600 due to a ‘severe illness’. No word on what it was of what Kyle was battling, but unfortunately, it took his life at a very young age.

Sadly, Kyle leaves behind his wife Samantha and his two children, Brexton and Lennix. Say a prayer for the Busch family, they could use it right now.

RIP Rowdy!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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