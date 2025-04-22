The Most Popular MLB Walk Up Song This Season Is Country!

Toronto Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz (48) hits a solo homer in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

We love when two worlds collide! MLB & Country Music - could it get any better?! Maybe you haven’t noticed before but our baseball players get to pick their walk-up songs as they go to bat. Some players keep their same song throughout the season, and others change theirs more often.

This season out of the top five most popular walk-up songs 4 of them were country - Chris Stapleton White Horse is the most popular!

1) Chris Stapleton - White Horse

2) God’s Gonna Cut You Down - Johnny Cash

3) The Stroke - Billy Squier

4) God’s Country - Blake Shelton

5) Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma - Luke Combs

Check out the full list below: