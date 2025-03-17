The last few weeks Morgan has been teasing new music...and you know what that means?! An album is on the way - we’ve all been speculating it, but Morgan has finally confirmed! His album is officially done and said he’d share more news with us this week. (03.17-03.21) As soon as we have all the details you’ll be the first to know, but for now we get to enjoy these songs he’s been teasing!
Morgan Wallen Shares Album Update!
0
See your favorite artists perform live & up close!
Check out our podcasts!
Get the new K92.3 app!
You can take K92.3 with you, anywhere you go!