Morgan Wallen Shares Album Update!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

The last few weeks Morgan has been teasing new music...and you know what that means?! An album is on the way - we’ve all been speculating it, but Morgan has finally confirmed! His album is officially done and said he’d share more news with us this week. (03.17-03.21) As soon as we have all the details you’ll be the first to know, but for now we get to enjoy these songs he’s been teasing!

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!