Morgan Wallen and Post Malone are at it again!

The two had, arguably, the biggest song of 2024 with “I Had Some Help.” Now, they are set to release a new song called “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” this Friday (April 18)! The song will be featured on Morgan’s new album, I’m The Problem.