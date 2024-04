The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) HARDY, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen was the headliner on Sunday night at Stagecoach and brought Post Malone out to perform their song “I Had Some Help” - we can’t wait for this song to drop!