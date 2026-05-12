Morgan Wallen in Gainesville: Know Before You Go

The wait is almost over, Morgan Wallen returns to Central Florida, making two stops in Gainesville this Friday and Saturday at “The Swamp.”

If you’re going to either show, or both, here are a few helpful things you should know before making your way to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Friday: Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

Saturday: Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

Gates: All gates will open at 4:30 pm with a start time of 5:30 pm. Guests with Field Level tickets must enter via the SEZ Ramp located between Gates 15 and 16. The VIP entrance is located at Gate 17 on the south side of the stadium.

Parking: Advance public parking in the orange, blue and yellow zones is SOLD OUT for both shows. If you didn’t pre-purchase parking passes should avoid traveling into these areas on show day. Limited day of show parking is available in the Maguire Park & Ride Lot (Brown Zone) for $40 per vehicle. Credit Card Only upon arrival to the lot. Here’s a link to parking options.

Road Closures: For security reasons, starting at 3:30 PM, no vehicular traffic will be allowed until the end of the concert on the following roads:

Gale Lemerand Drive between University Avenue and Stadium Road

Stadium Road from Gale Lemerand Drive and Fletcher Drive

University Avenue between Gale Lemerand Drive and Northwest 17th Street (Buckman Dr.)

Bag Policy: Wallets, wristlets, clutch purse/cross body no larger than 4.5″ by 6.5″ are permitted. Bags or purses any larger, regardless of being clear or not are NOT permitted in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. All items and persons entering Ben Hill Griffin Stadium are subject to security screening and inspection.

For more information, visit the A-Z guide HERE.