Morgan Wallen and ERNEST take their sons to the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morgan Wallen and ERNEST perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Morgan Wallen and ERNEST had a father-son day at the racetrack yesterday (June 1). The country music superstars took their sons, Indie and Ryman, to the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville.

Morgan even got to hang out with NASCAR legend, Richard Petty.