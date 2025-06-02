Morgan Wallen and ERNEST take their sons to the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville

Morgan Wallen and ERNEST had a father-son day at the racetrack yesterday (June 1). The country music superstars took their sons, Indie and Ryman, to the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville.
Morgan even got to hang out with NASCAR legend, Richard Petty.
Morgan Wallen and ERNEST had a father-son day at the racetrack yesterday (June 1). The country music superstars took their sons, Indie and Ryman, to the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville.
Morgan even got to hang out with NASCAR legend, Richard Petty.
You can take K92.3 with you, anywhere you go!
Check out all the winners at the 60th annual ACM Awards and see if your favorite artist won this year.