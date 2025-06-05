Morgan Wallen becomes first artist ever to claim the entire top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs

Morgan Wallen continues his historic streak of breaking records.
Morgan has become the first artist in the history of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart to claim the entire top 10!
.@MorganWallen becomes the first artist in history to claim the entire top 10 of the #HotCountrySongs chart simultaneously:— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 27, 2025
No. 1, “What I Want” feat. @tatemcrae
No. 2, “Just in Case”
No. 3, “I’m The Problem”
No. 4 “I Got Better”
No. 5, “Superman”
No. 6, “Love Somebody”
No. 7,…