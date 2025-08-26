Miranda Lambert Had Some Very Special Guests Join Her On Tour

Miranda Lambert (©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Miranda Lambert is on tour right now with Morgan Wallen! The “I’m The Problem” tour was in Boston over the weekend and Miranda had some very special guests join her!

Her Mama Beverly, Dad Rick, and brother Luke!

And...it looks like the family did some sightseeing in Boston too - check out Lukes post below.

Remaining “I’m The Problem” tour dates:

Sept. 4th - Rogers Centre Tornonto, ON.

Sept. 5th - Rogers Centre Toronto, ON.

Sept. 12th - Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton, AB.

Sept. 13th - Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton, AB.

