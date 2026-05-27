Megan Moroney performs “Wonder” at her best-friend’s wedding

Imagine having Megan Moroney in your wedding party, pretty cool, right?

Well, that happened this past Saturday when Megan’s best-friend Natalie tied-the-knot. You might not know this, but Megan wrote “Wonder” for her best-friend.

The wedding was in Turks and Caicos and Megan was the Maid of Honor. She said, “I’ve played this song a lot, but I think that this might be the most meaningful time that I play it.”

She added, “For those of you who don’t know, the first song I ever released was a song written for Natalie. She was trying to date some loser.”

You can read more about Natalie’s wedding and Megan’s role at People.