Megan Moroney performs “Wonder” at her best-friend’s wedding

Megan Moroney (Todd Owyoung/NBC)
By Jay Edwards

Imagine having Megan Moroney in your wedding party, pretty cool, right?

Well, that happened this past Saturday when Megan’s best-friend Natalie tied-the-knot. You might not know this, but Megan wrote “Wonder” for her best-friend.

The wedding was in Turks and Caicos and Megan was the Maid of Honor. She said, “I’ve played this song a lot, but I think that this might be the most meaningful time that I play it.”

She added, “For those of you who don’t know, the first song I ever released was a song written for Natalie. She was trying to date some loser.”

You can read more about Natalie’s wedding and Megan’s role at People.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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