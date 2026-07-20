Megan Moroney Joins Obie, Chloe, & Slater at the Kia Center

Our girl Megan Moroney SOLD OUT the Kia Center and we got to catch up with her backstage before her show!

From her multiple #1 songs, sold out shows across the US, being nominated as your ACM Entertainer of the Year, many CMA nominations, and so much more - she’s come a long way since she took the K92.3 All Star Jam stage in 2023!

We chatted about all the things - her sweet dog Boots, we take a walk down memory lane and her time at UGA, plus she talks about playing the K92.3 All Star Jam back in the day - we caught up on a ton!

You can check out the full interview below: