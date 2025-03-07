Megan Moroney Is The New Face Of St. Tropez Self Tanner

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Megan Moroney performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Ladies...there is nothin’ a little self tanner can’t fix! I mean this when I say it - I put on self-tanner and just feel better! A fun sun kiss glow is just the best. Our girl, Megan Moroney has partnered with my go-to self tanner St. Tropez.

Megan said “I feel a lot better when I’m tan. Obviously, I don’t have time to be at the beach all the time to get the tanning results that I’d like, so I just always self-tan. And I think it is honestly a mood changer...” -Megan Moroney

Some of Megan’s favorite St. Tropez products to use are Sunlit Skin Bronzing Tint + Tan and the Express Bronzing Mousse.

Happy self-tanning! -Chloe


Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

