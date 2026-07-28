Megan Moroney answers rapid-fire questions

Megan Moroney played a surprise show in Athens at Akins Ford Arena as part of her "9 Cities. 9 Days." event.

We learned some fun facts about our girl, Megan Moroney - she was answered a series of rapid fire questions from Cosmopolitan and was only given 30 seconds to flip through the cards.

Would she rather date a hockey player or a cowboy? Hockey Player

Who’s closet would she raid? Dolly’s

What emoji does she overuse? Tired-eyes emoji

What was the last internet rabbit hole she went down? How doodles can change hand color over time

Biggest dating red flag? Have to pay for a date

Her hidden talent? She can sign the entire alphabet

Watch the full interview HERE.