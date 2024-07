The answer EVERYONE has been waiting for... the world, for years, thought Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen were a thing. But there was never any confirmation if it was actually a true thing or just a rumor that had been floating around... until today! Megan joined Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” Podcast and Alex straight up asked her “Did you and Morgan Wallen date?” And Megan FINALLY answered saying “Never exclusively...” See below for the link to the full podcast episode.