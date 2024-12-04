MCO Offering Free Parking To Disabled Veterans

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Parking at the airport can be difficult and sometimes stressful depending on what time your flight is and that’s why MCO is one of the many airports offering FREE parking for our disabled veterans. Various different airports through an initiative are supporting our veterans with free parking, discounts, and accessibility improvements.

Veterans will need to present a disabled veteran license plate, proof of military service, and government issued ID.

We are so grateful for our veterans and the brave men and women who have served this country and the scarifies they and their families have made for our freedoms!

Visit the MCO website for more information on parking.


