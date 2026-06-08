Major changes coming to Walt Disney World’s Carousel of Progress

The classic Carousel of Progress ride that has been in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland since the 1970’s is getting some major updates! The ride will officially close July 6th and is set to reopen sometime in 2027.
Although we don’t know all the details just yet, we do know the new ride will feature scenes from the 1960s, 1980s, and 1990s plus, the beginning of the show will feature Walt Disney!
Check out the sneak peak below:
Here is a list of other major rides at Walt Disney World that have been updated recently:
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger - it’s officially open with new interactive blasters, and video scoring displays.
- Big Thunder Mountain - the ride has a new track and re-opened in May.
- Rock n’ Rollercoaster - the former Aerosmith rollercoaster has transformed into The Muppets and re-opened in May as well.