Major changes coming to Walt Disney World’s Carousel of Progress

The classic Carousel of Progress ride that has been in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland since the 1970’s is getting some major updates! The ride will officially close July 6th and is set to reopen sometime in 2027.

Although we don’t know all the details just yet, we do know the new ride will feature scenes from the 1960s, 1980s, and 1990s plus, the beginning of the show will feature Walt Disney!

Check out the sneak peak below:

Here is a list of other major rides at Walt Disney World that have been updated recently: