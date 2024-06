If you’ve ever seen Luke Combs in concert, he has a tradition on-stage. When I saw him in Tampa, he shot-gunned a beer with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Tristan Wirfs. In Jacksonville, it was a random fan in the crowd. In Miami a few days ago, he brought out Heat star Jimmy Butler and actor Luke Wilson.

However, this one recently in Arizona was one of my favorites. A former Veteran was holding up a sign that definitely caught Luke’s attention!