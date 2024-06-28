Luke Combs To Serve As Honorary Pace Car Driver For This Weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Race

Luke Combs is grabbing himself a fast car and returning to the Ally 400 in Nashville this Sunday as the honorary 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse pace car driver!

Luke will be joined by HARDY at the track as he was previously announced as the grand marshal for the race, giving the command to drivers to start their engines!

This isn’t Combs first race as he was the honorary grand marshal for the Ally 400 back in 2021.

Luke will also be represented on one of the racecars this Sunday with Bubba Wallace revealing his paint scheme for this weekend’s NASCAR race being inspired by Luke Combs and his upcoming Performance Hunting Gear collection with Columbia.

The Ally 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30 with NBC broadcasting the race!