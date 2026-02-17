Luke Combs Category 10 bar coming to Orlando

If you’ve been to Nashville and been to Luke’s bar called Category 10, you’ll probably agree with me that it’s one of the best artist-owned bars there. Well, some GREAT news for us here in Orlando...

Luke Combs Category 10 is coming to Orlando and was just announced that it’s opening at City Walk!

Luke said, “I know Orlando is a worldwide destination spot, so I’m super pumped and humbled that we’re getting to open a location there. My wife is from Florida, so we’re both super excited about this. I am glad to be bringing our brand of first-class service and awesome tunes to the Sunshine State.”

According to the press release, the bar is scheduled to open in late 2027 at City Walk on Universal property. They say the approximately 33,000 square-foot, three-story Orlando location will include experiential areas influenced by Combs’ music and passions.