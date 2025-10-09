Luke Combs BIG announcement? A world tour!

luke combs
By Jay Edwards

Luke Combs has been teasing a HUGE announcement all week and now of officially know what it is. Luke just announced a world tour that includes shows in the U.S., as well as 7 other countries.

It’s called the “My Kinda Saturday Night” tour and he’s bringing some pretty big names on the road with him. Joining Luke Combs on tour are Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, The Castellows and many more!

Tickets will be available for pre-sale to Luke’s fan club members, The Bootleggers, starting October 14th at 10:00 AM local time

According to Country Central, general pre-sale starts October 15th and the public on-sale date is October 17th at 10:00 AM local time.

If you want in on the fan club presale, you can register for The Bootleggers at LukeCombs.com

“My Kinda Saturday Night” Tour Dates

  • October 10—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival 
  • October 23-25—Miramar Beach, FL—Bootleggers Bonfire 
  • March 21—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium
  • April 4—Charlottesville, VA—Scott Stadium 
  • April 11—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium
  • April 18—South Bend, IN—Notre Dame Stadium
  • April 25—Columbus, OH—Ohio Stadium
  • May 2—Knoxville, TN—Neyland Stadium
  • May 9—Norman, OK—Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium 
  • May 16—Green Bay, WI—Lambeau Field 
  • May 30—Montreal, Quebec—Parc Jean-Drapeau 
  • June 6—Toronto, Ontario—Rogers Stadium 
  • July 4—Gothenburg, Sweden—Ullevi 
  • July 7—Paris, France—Accor Arena 
  • July 11—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Johan Cruijff Arena 
  • July 18—Ireland—Slane Castle 
  • July 25—Edinburgh, U.K.—Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium 
  • August 1—London, U.K.—Wembley Stadium
Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

