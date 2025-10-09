Luke Combs BIG announcement? A world tour!

Luke Combs has been teasing a HUGE announcement all week and now of officially know what it is. Luke just announced a world tour that includes shows in the U.S., as well as 7 other countries.

It’s called the “My Kinda Saturday Night” tour and he’s bringing some pretty big names on the road with him. Joining Luke Combs on tour are Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, The Castellows and many more!

Tickets will be available for pre-sale to Luke’s fan club members, The Bootleggers, starting October 14th at 10:00 AM local time

According to Country Central, general pre-sale starts October 15th and the public on-sale date is October 17th at 10:00 AM local time.

If you want in on the fan club presale, you can register for The Bootleggers at LukeCombs.com

“My Kinda Saturday Night” Tour Dates