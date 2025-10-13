Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman Are Performing On ESPN’s College GameDay This Weekend

ESPN’s College GameDay is headed Athens, GA this weekend as the Dawgs will host the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, October 18th and...Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman will be performing LIVE!
This will be College GameDays 11th trip to Athens - it all kicks off Saturday morning at 9AM to 12PM on ESPN, ESPNU, and Disney+!
WEEK 8: ATHENS 📍— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 12, 2025
We're headed south for @OleMissFB at @GeorgiaFootball with a special live performance from @baileyzimmerman and @lukecombs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ghDVc30n6f
College GameDay ➡️ The Classic City#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/zTJg6w3z3t— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 12, 2025