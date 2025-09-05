The luckiest Powerball numbers that get drawn the most

Saturday night’s drawing will be the 3rd largest drawing in Powerball history, worth $1.7 billion. If you were to take the lump sum cash payout, you’d walk away with $770.3 million.

If you were to look at all 1246 Powerball drawings over the last decade, have you ever wondered what numbers come up the most? Some people like to play their own lucky numbers, but you could always try your luck using these lucky numbers, too.

The most popular number that has been drawn the most is 61. As a matter of fact, it was drawn in the most recent drawing earlier this week on Wednesday.

These are the 5 numbers that have been drawn the most over the last 10 years:

21, 23, 33, 61 and 69

What about that lucky red ball, the “Powerball?” The number that comes up the most frequently is 4. The top three that have been drawn the most are:

4, 21 and 24

No matter what numbers you play, just remember your buddy Jay that shared these lucky numbers! Lunch is on you!

If you want to check out more popular number combinations, as well as the numbers that rarely come up, you can check it out from USA Mega.