A look back at Alexandra Kay’s Grand Ole Opry debut

If you’re not completely familiar with her name yet, you will be very soon., trust me!

With nearly 9 million followers on social media, Alexandra Kay has been named to Pandora’s “2025 Artist to Watch: Country” list and also to CMT’s “Next Women of Country: Class of 2025” list.

If you went and saw Jelly Roll at the Kia Center, you got to see Alexandra Kay on that tour as well, providing support for the “Beautifully Broken” tour.

But let’s take a look back at a very special moment in Alexandra Kay’s career, when she made her Grand Ole Opry debut nearly 3 years ago.