LOCASH takes the field with the Savannah Bananas

You know LOCASH and you probably know the Savannah Bananas...

Well, what happens when you put the two together? You have 65,000 people at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa singing along to “Hometown Home!”

LOCASH is the first band to ever perform at a “Banana Bowl” halftime show. Did you know that Chris from LOCASH actually lives in Tampa? He’s a Florida guy, just like you and me!



