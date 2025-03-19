LOCASH takes the field with the Savannah Bananas

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chris Lucas (L) and Preston Brust of LOCASH perform at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

You know LOCASH and you probably know the Savannah Bananas...

Well, what happens when you put the two together? You have 65,000 people at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa singing along to “Hometown Home!”

LOCASH is the first band to ever perform at a “Banana Bowl” halftime show. Did you know that Chris from LOCASH actually lives in Tampa? He’s a Florida guy, just like you and me!


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

