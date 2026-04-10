LIVESTREAM: Main Stage at Coachella 2026

A view of atmosphere during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

If you didn’t make it out to the desert this year, don’t worry—you can still experience the magic of Coachella without leaving your couch. Thanks to YouTube, the entire festival is livestreamed globally, making it easier than ever to tune in.

The easiest way to livestream Coachella is through the official YouTube channel. The festival streams completely free, so all you need is an internet connection.

The livestream kicks off April 10 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) and runs continuously through the weekend—with a second weekend following shortly after. Headliner schedule below!

Friday, April 10, 2026

5:30 PM - Teddy Swims

7:00 PM - The xx

9:05 PM - Sabrina Carpenter

12:00 AM - Anyma Presents ÆDEN

Saturday, April 11, 2026

5:30 PM - Addison Rae

7:00 PM - Giveon

9:00 PM - The Strokes

11:25 PM - Justin Bieber

Sunday, April 12, 2026

4:00 PM - Tijuana Panthers

4:45 PM - Wet Leg

6:10 PM - Major Lazer

7:50 PM - Young Thug

9:55 PM - Karol G

One of the coolest parts of the Coachella livestream is that it’s not just one feed—you get access to seven different stages at once.

That means you can jump between sets or stick with your favorite artists all day long. From the main stage to Sahara and beyond, there’s always something happening.

With artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G headlining in 2026, the lineup alone makes it worth tuning in.