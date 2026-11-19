LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rainfall issues weather alerts for most of Central Florida

With the current weather conditions and constant rain, pretty much all of Central Florida is under a flood watch. And with several more inches of rain predicted for today and the coming days, those watches could quickly turn to warning for many of us.

To keep you updated with the latest weather, watches/warnings, school closures and more, here are the live updates we’re getting from our TV partner WFTV Channel 9.

Keep in mind that Brevard and Volusia County Schools are closed today (11/19) and a decision will be coming later on today about closures for Friday.

Daytona State College has closed all campuses for Thursday and Friday.

10:25AM Update: Brevard and Volusia County Schools have announced they will remain closed for Friday as well.

10AM Update: Flash Flood Warning has been issued for eastern Orange County until 11:15 am.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Central Brevard until 12:45 pm, and for southeastern Brevard until 11:45 am.

9AM Update: Flash Flood Warning continues for central and southeastern Brevard County until 9:45 a.m. There is significant street flooding now being reported in parts of Port St. John.

8:15AM Update: The Flash Flood Warning has been extended for Central Brevard until 9:45 am.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Southeastern Brevard until 9:45 am. This includes Palm Bay.

Doppler radar now estimates 6 to 10 inches of rain has fallen in Central Brevard.

8AM Update: The Mayor of Titusville has issued a local state of emergency.

7AM Update: Parts of Brevard County have already received inches of rain Thursday morning.

Sharps, Cocoa, and Cocoa Beach have all received more than 6 inches of rain.

6AM Update: A Flash Flood Warning continues for central Brevard County until 7:45 am.

Here is a live feed from WFTV Channel 9 with the latest updates:

WFTV LIVE WEATHER UPDATES