Morgan Wallen In Concert - New York, New York NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Multiple exposures were combined in camera to produce this image and has been converted to black and white.) Morgan Wallen performs at Irving Plaza on February 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen just released a new song called, “Lies, Lies, Lies.” However, that hasn’t stopped him from getting in the studio and recording even more new music.

On his Instagram, he just teased a new song that doesn’t have any title or release date. It’s not one of his upbeat, fun songs, but it’s definitely good and memorable...