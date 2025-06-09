'Lilo & Stitch' beats 'John Wick' spinoff to nab third weekend at #1

It's another weekend at #1 for Lilo & Stitch.

The Disney film was able to hold off the John Wick spinoff Ballerina to retain the top spot at the box office for a third week, bringing in $32.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Since its release, the film has racked up a domestic box office total of just under $336 million.

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, brought in $25 million in its debut weekend to land at #2, followed by Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning at #3 with $15 million. That brings the Tom Cruise action flick's total domestic haul to $149.2 million.

Rounding out the top five are Karate Kid: Legends, with $8.7 million at #4 and Final Destination: Bloodlines, with $6.5 million at #5.

The only other newcomer to debut in the top 10 this week was the anime movie Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye, which brought in a little over $3 million, to land at #8.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Lilo & Stitch -- $32.5 million

2. From The World of John Wick: Ballerina - $25 million

3. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning -- $15million

4. Karate Kid: Legends -- $8.7 million

5. Final Destination: Bloodlines -- $6.5 million

6. The Phoenician Scheme -- $6.25 million

7. Bring Her Back -- $3.52 million

8. Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye -- $3.09 million

9. Sinners -- $2.91 million

10. Thunderbolts* -- $2.5 million

