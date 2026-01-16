Life Updates from Melissa & Slater

Slater and I have been doing this podcast since 2019. And we have gone through many life stages since episode one. We’ve both had children, had medical scares with us, our kids, and our family members. Changed positions at work and had relationship changes. Gained family members, lost family members. Gained pets, lost pets. Gained friends, lost friends. This is another episode on that journey. Slater talks about his health updates and a moment when he didn’t know if he would make it to tomorrow, and I open up about my recent divorce and what’s been going on with me the last 6 months. We know that sharing our story and being open about our lives can help others, so here we are.

