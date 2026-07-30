Lake Mary girls 12U softball headed back to the Little League World Series

Lake Mary is playing in the Little League Softball World Series for the first time.

Lake Mary is playing in the Little League Softball World Series for the first time.

The 12U Softball Regional Champions are headed back to the Little League World Series!

The girls from Lake Mary just arrived in Greenville, NC and are ready to represent not only Central Florida, but the entire Southeast Region!

After a champions sendoff from Orlando International Airport, the girls are preparing for their first game this weekend.

The champs from Lake Mary are scheduled for Sunday against Washington State at 10:00 am.

The winner of that game will move on to play Italy on Wednesday.

You can check out the full schedule here.

Let’s Go Lake Mary!!

If you’re looking for a place to watch the game and cheer on the girls, we found out that they’ll have the game on in Lake Mary and you can join other fans for the game.