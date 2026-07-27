Lake Eola swans have been relocated

Downtown Orlando is going to look a little bit different as our beloved swans have found a new home!

Lake Eola Park shared on Facebook "Working alongside state and federal wildlife experts, we have successfully completed the relocation of the Lake Eola Park swans.

The swans were transported to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved facility in Central Florida, where they will join the swans previously rehomed from the park.

While saying goodbye to this flock is bittersweet, prioritizing their health and safety is our highest priority. Visitors may still see swans around Lake Eola. As a natural haven, wild swans will still frequent the lake, so seeing swans at Lake Eola Park will remain an irreplaceable part of our city’s story.

Thank you, Orlando, for loving these treasured birds."