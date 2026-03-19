Lainey Wilson says she was broke when she met her fiancé 5 years ago

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: (L-R) Duck Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool SXSW Premiere on March 17, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Netflix)

It’s hard to think of Lainey Wilson struggling financially, since most of us know her as this country music megastar with CMAs, AMAs and a GRAMMY. However, the “Entertainer of the Year” said things weren’t so easy in 2021 when she met her now fiancé, Duck Hodges.

In the trailer for her new Nexflix documentary, “Keepin’ Country Cool,” Lainey said she had to borrow a couple hundred bucks from her sister right around the time she met Duck.

She said, “He probably thought I was doing better than I was.” Well, you had us all fooled Lainey! Here’s what she said in her upcoming documentary, which comes out April 22nd.