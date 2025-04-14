Lainey Wilson “Pop-Up” surprises fans in Nashville

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP)

Imagine being in Nashville at Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottoms Up” bar and next thing you know, a security team starts to enter with Lainey close behind! Well, that’s exactly what happened yesterday as Lainey surprised fans and hopped on stage to perform a few songs.