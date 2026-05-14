Lainey Wilson is married!

Well, they kept that a bid ol’ secret! Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges have tied the knot.
The couple got engaged back in February of 2025 and just got married at a waterfall setting in Tennessee. According to People, they officially got married this past Sunday on Mother’s Day.
Here’s a link to the photos from the wedding:
Lainey told People, “Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave. ”
Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’
We dropped by, saw the venue and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”