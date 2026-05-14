Lainey Wilson is married!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges attend the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Well, they kept that a bid ol’ secret! Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges have tied the knot.

The couple got engaged back in February of 2025 and just got married at a waterfall setting in Tennessee. According to People, they officially got married this past Sunday on Mother’s Day.

Here’s a link to the photos from the wedding:

Lainey told People, “Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave. ”

Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’

We dropped by, saw the venue and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”