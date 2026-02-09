Lainey Wilson documentary coming to Netflix

If you’re a Lainey Wilson fan, here’s some good news that you’ll want to add to your calendar...

Netflix has acquired the Lainey Wilson documentary called “Keepin’ Country Cool” that will be available starting April 22nd.

“I couldn’t be more excited that this documentary is going to be on Netflix,” Lainey told Deadline. “This was such a special project to make, and I hope that folks who watch it see that no dream is too big and that staying true to who you are will always lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.”

The documentary will follow Lainey’s journey to success in the country music world, capturing her personal struggles and victories to become one of the biggest names in country music.