Lainey -vs- Ernest: End of Tour Pranks in Orlando

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 02: Lainey Wilson and Ernest perform on stage during "Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour" at Bridgestone Arena on October 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

If you’ve never been to the final show on a country artist’s tour, you might not know that there tend to be some pranks. Most times, it’s the headliner that pranks their supporting act, but not always.

Here a perfect example from Lainey Wilson’s sold out show this past weekend in Orlando at the Kia Center. Ernest was on stage singing Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy” and out comes Lainey in an Orlando Magic jersey, wig and all, plus some of her “friends.”

But don’t worry, Ernest wasn’t going to let Lainey get away with that! He stole her clothes backstage and came out as Lainey in the middle of her set to get her back.