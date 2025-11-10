Lainey -vs- Ernest: End of Tour Pranks in Orlando

Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 02: Lainey Wilson and Ernest perform on stage during "Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour" at Bridgestone Arena on October 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Jason Davis/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

If you’ve never been to the final show on a country artist’s tour, you might not know that there tend to be some pranks. Most times, it’s the headliner that pranks their supporting act, but not always.

Here a perfect example from Lainey Wilson’s sold out show this past weekend in Orlando at the Kia Center. Ernest was on stage singing Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy” and out comes Lainey in an Orlando Magic jersey, wig and all, plus some of her “friends.”

But don’t worry, Ernest wasn’t going to let Lainey get away with that! He stole her clothes backstage and came out as Lainey in the middle of her set to get her back.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!