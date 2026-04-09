The ladies of country music lead the nominations for the 61st ACM Awards

The nominations were just revealed for the 61st ACM Awards and the ladies lead the way. Megan Moroney received the most nominations, which was nine, including her first for “Entertainer of the year.”

Megan Moroney is followed closely by Miranda Lambert with eight nominations and a tie with seven each between Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley.

Here’s a list of the nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

“A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Group of the Year

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

New Female Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

Tucker Wetmore

Album of the Year

“Ain’t In It For My Health” — Zach Top

“Cherry Valley” — Carter Faith

“Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)” — Riley Green

“I’m The Problem” — Morgan Wallen

“Parker McCollum” — Parker McCollum

Song of the Year

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“6 Months Later” — Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” — Cody Johnson

Music Event of the Year

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

“Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“You Had To Be There” — Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Visual Media of the Year

“6 Months Later” — Megan Moroney

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Cuckoo” -Stephen Wilson, Jr.

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” — Cody Johnson

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

The nominations were announced earlier this morning on “The Today Show,” which you can check out here.

The 61st ACM Awards will take place on May 17th from Las Vegas.