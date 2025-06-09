KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Post Malone & Jelly Roll at Camping World Stadium We have everything you need to know if you’re going to the show on June 10th

If you are heading to Camping World Stadium for the Post Malone & Jelly Roll show you’ll want to keep reading for parking information, schedule of events, prohibited items, and other FAQ’s.

Camping World Stadium on-site parking is SOLD OUT for the Post Malone concert on Tuesday, June 10. Concertgoers should purchase downtown Orlando parking here and take the free shuttle to/from the event. Tickets are still available for the Post Malone concert and can be purchased here.

Fans are encouraged to prepare for the Post Malone concert before arriving at Camping World Stadium by visiting the Post Malone Event Guide. Most importantly, patrons should Plan Ahead, Arrive Early and Be Patient.

Also, be advised that road closures will be in effect around the stadium beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

EVENT DAY CHECKLIST

Arrive early at the stadium to prevent delays (arrive at least 2 hours in advance of event start time).

-FAQs: Find answers to your questions with the Camping World Stadium A-Z Guide

-Prepaid Stadium Parking: Sold Out // download permit to your smartphone wallet for speedier entry // View parking map

-Downtown Parking: Prepay downtown Orlando parking // download permit to your smartphone wallet for speedier entry

-Shuttle Service: Shuttle service map // includes pick-up and drop-off locations

-Rideshare: Jones High School (Lot 9) & Dollins Avenue (Central Blvd & Washington Ave) // View rideshare locations

-Micro-Mobility: Hub for scooters & electric bikes (Lot 3) // Church Street & Nashville Avenue // Visit micro-mobility location

-Clear Bag Policy: Leave large bags at home. Visit stadium’s bag policy

-Mobile Lockers: Store items not permitted inside stadium // North Rio Grande and Church Street (near Gate F) - $15 per locker

-Mobile Ticketing: Download event ticket(s) to your smartphone wallet for speedier entry // Visit mobile ticketing guide

-Prohibited Items: Visit stadium’s prohibited items list

-Gate Entry: Enter stadium gate specified on your ticket // View stadium map

POST MALONE TIMELINE

Tuesday, June 10

3:00 p.m.: FREE Stadium Shuttle Service Begins

3:00 p.m.: All Stadium Parking Lots Open

3:00 p.m.: North Box Office Opens (Near Gate A // Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue)

5:00 p.m. Stadium Gates Open (view stadium map)

6:30 p.m.: Event Begins

Post Event: FREE Stadium Shuttle Service Ends // 1 hour after event

EVENT DAY STADIUM PARKING View parking map

Patrons with pre-paid stadium on-site parking permits should download their permit to their smartphone wallet in advance and have it ready to display for speedier and seamless entry into stadium parking lots. View stadium map

SHUTTLE SERVICE

Directions to Free Shuttle Service (on Central Boulevard between Hughey Avenue & Garland Avenue under Interstate 4)

Traveling Eastbound on I-4 // Take South Street Traveling Westbound on I-4 // Take Anderson Street – Exit 83

Free Downtown Orlando Shuttle Service Hours

3 p.m. // Shuttle service begins 1-hr post-event / Shuttle service ends Purchase downtown Orlando parking

Shuttle Sites (view shuttle map)

Downtown Orlando // Pick-up & Drop-off: On Central Boulevard & Hughey Avenue Purchase downtown Orlando parking Stadium // Drop-off & Pick-up Nashville Avenue & Church Street

ADA Shuttle Service (view shuttle map)

Notify on-site shuttle staff person for assistance

RIDESHARE PICK-UP (view rideshare map)

Uber and LYFT (available post-event only)

Lot 9 (801 S. Rio Grande Avenue // Jones High School Administration) S. Dollins Avenue between Central Boulevard & Washington Street

MOBILITY ADA TRANSPORT (view parking map)

Mobility ADA Transport Hubs

Courtesy golf cart service is available for mobility-impaired guests and is a drop-off/pick-up service to gates only from the designated hubs.

East Hub/Lot 6 // Rio Grande Avenue & Anderson Street West Hub/Lot E // Long Street & Tampa Avenue Church Street Hub // Church Street & Nashville Avenue across from shuttle site Jones High School Hub // In front of Sports Complex at Rio Grande Avenue, between Carter Street & Gore Street Tampa Avenue North Hub // In front of Lot B at Tampa Avenue & Pine Street Tampa Avenue South Hub/Lot F // Tampa Avenue & Carter Street

Wheelchair Service (available at Gates C & D only)

Available pre/post-event and assists mobility-impaired guests to seats from any mobility ADA transport hub.

Due to escalated post-event pedestrian traffic, courtesy golf cart service is suspended for 30 minutes after the event. Service is available for one-hour post-event.

CLEAR BAG POLICY*

To ensure a safer environment and expedite guest entry into Camping World Stadium, a ‘clear bag’ policy will be in effect. The policy limits the size and type of bags permitted into the stadium. Bags are discouraged; however, details of permissible bag types are outlined below.

Bag types: clear, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14”x14”x6” One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) Small clutch bags not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5” may be taken inside the stadium

*An exception is made for medically necessary items and parenting bags. All items are subject to security search guidelines.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

To ensure the safest environment possible, Camping World Stadium prohibits specific items from being brought into the stadium – review list here. Please review event-specific guidelines for additional items prohibited by the event promoter/organizer.

About Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium is owned and operated by the City of Orlando. Since opening in 1936 as a Works Progress Administration project by President Franklin D. Roosevelt for $115,000 and a capacity of 8,900, the stadium has undergone numerous expansions and name changes over the years. The historic venue underwent a massive $207.7 million reconstruction in 2014, which yielded 90% all-new construction and a completely modernized stadium. Its sustainable design achieved a LEED Silver Certification for new construction from the U.S. Green Building Council. In 2021, the stadium underwent an additional $60 million in construction upgrades and enhancements that included adding approximately 3,800 permanent seats on the North Plaza deck, creating a new premium Club Level on the east and west sides and installing more restrooms and concession areas for general admission. The continued investment has bolstered Camping World Stadium’s ability to draw high-profile events like neutral-site college football games, the NFL Pro Bowl Games, WrestleMania, Monster Jam World Finals and big-name concerts while retaining its signature annual bowl games and events. For more information, visit Camping World Stadium.